As Jacqui van Koningsveld lay on the ground close to the wheel of the four-wheel-drive that had just knocked her off the motorcycle she was riding pillion passenger on, she started shaking.

Through the shock, she could see her husband Grieg crawling on his hands and knees to try to reach her.

"He was really worried about me and upset," van Koningsveld said.

Passersby quickly rushed to their aid - including a doctor.

The couple were sent crashing on Tamaki Drive in St Heliers yesterday afternoon when a four-wheel-drive turned in front of the motorcycle.

"I just heard my husband say, 'oh no'," van Koningsveld told the Herald from her hospital bed today.

"I felt us braking really hard and then I knew I was going through the air.

"Apparently, I landed on my head, but I don't have any neck damage."

The crash broke van Koningsveld's ribs, and as she lay on the ground close to the wheel of the four-wheel-drive, shock and the shakes quickly set in.

Nearby her husband Greg - although not as badly hurt - had to crawl on his hands and knees to get near his wife.

Passersby were soon on the scene to help - one man steadied van Koningsveld's head, keeping it straight, while a woman called Sabine took up her hand and began comforting her.

"They were being so cool, keeping me calm and telling me what was going on," van Koningsveld said.

"They were telling me people were looking after Grieg."

The pair knelt on the asphalt for "ages" by her side, she said.

A motorcyclist who had been following behind also rushed in to calm van Koningsveld's husband and reassure him his wife was being looked after.

Meanwhile, a female doctor passed between the pair checking on their condition.

All were just passersby who had rushed in to help, van Koningsveld said.

"We often don't pay attention to how amazing members of our community are until we are in a bad situation and need their help," she said.

"Sometimes these people get overlooked and I just wanted to really thank them."

The emergency services had also been terrific with three ambulances, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and fire crews all turning up to the crash, she said.

The crash left a V-shaped dent in the front of the four-wheel-drive's bonnet and pushed the motorcycle's front forks right back.

But van Koningsveld and her husband were lucky the crash had been at low speed, around 30-40km/h, she said.

As pillion passenger, van Koningsveld had earlier been looking at pedestrians along Tamaki Drive where she thought she might spot a friend.

While that meant she was caught by surprise by the crash, she also thought it had helped her avoid worse injuries because her body was relaxed.

She is expecting to stay another few days in hospital because "all her ribs" were broken and doctors are monitoring her in case this leads to her lungs collapsing.

Her husband was discharged last night.

The motorcyclist who had been following behind the pair told them he caught the crash on his GoPro and offered to share it with police.