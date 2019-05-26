Oscar Falloon and Holly Meaclem weren't worried about getting dirty during the annual Mt Albert Mud Run today.

More than 1000 people took part in the run, including plenty of kids as well as a few adults. Mt Albert Primary School PTA member and co-organiser Caroline Izzard said although it was only their second year running the event, numbers were well up on the approximate 450 from last year.

"It was huge, it was epic, it was amazing. We were actually quite scared yesterday because we were wondering 'how do we feed 1050 people?'."

Oscar Fallon takes part in he annual Mt Albert Mud Run at Mt Albert Primary School on Sunday. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Due to the school's overly efficient drainage system, the school had to get creative in setting up the 1km course around the school; nabbing plastic signage for lining before getting Fire and Emergency NZ to fill it up with water.

Advertisement

Monies raised from the fundraiser will go towards a playground for the senior students which is set to cost about $100,000.

Money raised from last year's event went towards a playground for the junior school which cost $50,000.