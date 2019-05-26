A motorcyclist is thought to have sustained serious injuries following a collision with a car in St Heliers in Auckland earlier this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald the collision took place on The Parade around 2.20pm in the east Auckland suburb.

She said two people were injured, one serious and the other minor and understood it was the motorcyclist who suffered the more severe injury.

Three appliances from St John also attended the scene, one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.

The organisation said both people were treated at the scene and the patient with serious injuries was transported to Auckland Hospital.