A child and woman in her 30s have been airlifted to Auckland hospital in a critical condition after a boat overturned off Port Waikato tonight.

About 5.30pm police were notified of three people in trouble after a boat overturned off the Port Waikato Bar.

By 6pm the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter had arrived, and assisted by the Police Eagle helicopter begun to search the Waikato west coast.

A police spokesperson said the Eagle helicopter scanned the coastline for people possibly lost overboard, while the Westpac helicopter performed the rescue of three people from the water.

As of 7.40pm the three people had been rescued, police confirmed

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter paramedic performed CPR on the 30-year-old woman on route to Auckland City Hospital.

The child, in a critical condition, was flown to Starship Children's Hospital.

A third patient is on route to hospital by ambulance in a minor condition.

The health status of the three patients is not yet known.

