Rotorua police are this morning searching for a boy missing overnight.

A Facebook post from the Bay of Plenty & Taupo Police page said the 9-year-old went missing from the Hamurana/Ngongotahā area. He had not been seen since 6pm last night.

A police media spokeswoman said he was still missing this morning.

The post said he may have hitchhiked into Rotorua Central.

He is short, with a medium to solid build, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue sweat shirt with a black puffer vest.

The Rotorua Daily Post has made a request to police for a photo and the boy's name but that information will not be released at this stage.

Police are seeking any possible sightings of him, or it is possible someone may have given him a ride.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 111 or 105.