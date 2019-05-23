Wilbur the ginger cat somehow managed to traipse 25km from home, before making new friends at Waikato Hospital.

While his owner may have been fretting about a catastrophic result, little did they know he was making himself new friends.

In a post which would make any pun fanatic proud, Waikato Hospital wrote about Wilbur's "furmidable" journey on its Facebook page.

"This little guy is Wilbur. Wilbur appeared in our department around a week ago. He's super friendly and made himself at home around our triage bay and waiting room. Several patients found themselves receiving cuddles and our staff found him hard to resist too.

"Sadly, our work has to continue so after some time he was escorted off premises by security.

Wilbur is pretty "furmidable" though so he returned the next day, and the next. He became part of the ED family. He appeared well fed so we weren't concerned as to his safety."

The hospital added how surprised it was to see a post from Wilbur's owner who lives all the way in Cambridge - 25km away.

"Wilbur had been missing for 16 days! But the really amazing part of this story is that Wilbur's home is in Cambridge. That's 25km away! "Fur" real!!"

Wilbur and his owner had since been reunited.

Who doesn't love a pawsitive result.