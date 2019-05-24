Letter of the week

I certainly agree that we all need to accept that we are responsible for what we produce , including our own children, and leading later to what their contribution is to the wellbeing of the society they become a part of (Weekend Herald, May 18).

All young are born with latent human and social potentials, and instincts. Potentials involve consideration of others, sharing, fairness, the need to belong, and acceptance of common behaviours and responsibilities etc. Instincts, however, involve such attitudes as selfishness, greed, desire to control and dominate etc so forming a completely different foundation when potentials are ignored in the early years of parenting. This deprivation is now being progressively embedded across individuals and societies.

Compulsory education was commenced to meet the needs of the Industrial Revolution, focusing on students' individual skills and results, and so for decades all people's experiences of this has disguised the vital role of parents for providing the human, social foundation that society needs, so allowing the deprivation and bullying to prosper.

Hugh Hughes, Mt Maunganui



History in schools

Lizzie Marvelly's revisionist-lite take on Cook (Weekend Herald, May 18) is revealing in a number of ways, none of which she is likely to have intended. As a secondary school history teacher of 15+ years, I can ensure Marvelly that, in every school that I'm aware of, some aspect of New Zealand history is taught (often at multiple levels) and many schools teach an entire unit on the Treaty outlining Māori perspectives and often emphasising injustices, Māori resistance, and modern attempts to deal with legitimate grievances. I have personally taught a full-year, 19th-century New Zealand history course at Level 3 for many years.

I will grant that the attitude towards learning this history is sometimes negative, which perhaps speaks to some more fundamental issues about race relations in this country, but many (if not most) history teachers are committed to teaching the subject in an engaging and nuanced manner. We must also accept that many students simply find New Zealand/local history uninteresting and prefer global/foreign/ancient history topics. Marvelly's statement that the education system should compel students to learn their own history is telling.

Her concerns about the whitewashing of Cook are even more misplaced when you consider that just this year a significant TV documentary - Uncharted - was broadcast on Prime. Marvelly could also check out Dame Anne Salmond's Trial of the Cannibal Dog (2004). Revisionism is now mainstream and most teachers are teaching exactly what she laments as absent from New Zealand classrooms.

Adrian McCormack, Sandringham.



Two articles

Two articles last week couldn't have been more poles apart. The first is the story of Robert Gillies , the last surviving member of 28 Māori Battalion who participated in the 75th commemorations of the battle of Monte Casino in which he risked his life and saw many of his mates die in defence of the freedoms we enjoy today. To Robert and all those he represents I again wish to express my profound gratitude for the sacrifice they made.

The second article is the opinion piece by Lizzie Marvelly (Weekend Herald, May 18) in which she describes Captain Cook's first landing in NZ as a "murderous invasion".

We live in one of the most open and free countries in the world. We champion the rights of the individual, freedom of expression, the rule of law, the right to education and healthcare for all and the right to enter into relationships of our choosing all regardless of ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.

The rights and freedoms we enjoy as members of New Zealand society derive from Cook's landing, the colonial era - for all its faults - and the sacrifices of people like Robert Gillies.

Michael Williams, Papamoa Beach.



Pet Refuge

Congratulations, and a big thank you, to the NZ Herald for getting behind and supporting Pet Refuge in their efforts to create a safe haven for animals who find themselves embroiled in domestic abuse situations from which there is no escape.

When the SPCA produced its first report, Pets as Pawns, with Women's Refuge a few years ago, the magnitude and horror of these situations were clearly evident, and efforts were made at the time to assist those people and animals who found themselves in this position. Clearly this latest report would indicate that the situation is as acute as it was then and it is pleasing to see positive progress is being made to accommodate those who are unfortunate enough to find themselves suffering the same abuse.

The link between animal and human abuse undeniably exists and must be recognised and stamped out, and the victims protected against such crimes. So good luck to all involved in this worthy enterprise.

Bob Kerridge, Animal welfarist.



Road deaths

Another holiday weekend is almost upon us and no doubt we'll have the usual pleas from the police for motorists to take extra care. Without doubt we'll also have the usual number of deaths, more tragic stories and the Government, like all previous governments, will do absolutely nothing.

This is particularly tragic because they could have a huge impact with the stroke of a pen by simply doubling the fines and doubling the penalty points for all offences for the entire holiday period.

No doubt too, some will say this simplistic approach will not work but there is very clear evidence it does in New South Wales and New York so why not give it a try here?

Of course, it would help a lot more if the penalties were more in line with overseas standards but the above approach would be a good start.

Rod Lyons, Muriwai.



Christian views

It's welcome news that Alfred Ngaro may form a new conservative Christian party.

In the last few decades, New Zealand's Judeo-Christian heritage has been under attack like never before. The secular elitists have done their utmost to get God out of schools, God out of government, out of our national anthem, and so on.

It's ironic; the secularists have apparently founded their own religion. They certainly have their own doctrine of what's morally acceptable. Case in point - what happened to Israel Folau in Australia. Here in NZ, most media outlets condemn him. His crime - he challenged one of their sacred cows; the LGBTQI doctrine.

To the secularists, Israel committed a cardinal sin; he blasphemed their moral code and their verdict was damming. That's where we are today – the Gospel is fast becoming hate speech, and secular belief the new state religion.

T Vincent, Whau Valley.



SUV infatuation

I fully agree with Jim Carlyle (Weekend Herald, May 18) regarding the ridiculous infatuation with SUVs .

They have a high centre of gravity so turn over easily in an accident and are more dangerous if hitting pedestrians due to the high bonnet.

Bigger cars with bigger engines are burning more fuel and producing more carcinogenic pollution as well as adding to global warming.

There is only one thing that will induce people into more efficient transport, and that is a dramatic rise in fuel prices.

The next generation will be horrified how we selfishly destroyed their planet.

Vince West, Milford.



Waihi mining

Keith Woodley's comments regarding Eugenie Sage (NZ Herald, May 21) are a much needed recognition of what she is doing. She is dealing with two very difficult portfolios as Minister of Conservation and Minister of the Environment and is tackling them as best she can, changes that need to take place if we are to save at least this small part of the world. Therefore, making quick decisions on behalf of the land and its inhabitants is part of her job, I would have thought.

So when Audrey Young (Weekend Herald, May 18) refers to a decision Sage made not to allow the buying of two farms by OceanaGold as "judge and executioner before it was designed", it took away the authenticity and reasoning behind her decision. Nowhere does Young talk about the tailings of gold mining, which the land was to store, containing hazardous materials toxic and poisonous to the environment. I see that as a good call by Sage and an undermining of our responsibility to the environment by Young.

Sage is an enthusiastic and knowledgeable new talent in parliament. She is showing all of us what is needed.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.



A quick word

Rubbishing Labour for slow progress due to them having to clean up National's nine-year mismanagement is the last thing Simon Bridges should be focusing on.

Tom O'Toole, Taumarunui.

Government and councils need to be ashamed of themselves for the way they are selling water resources for peppercorn dollars.

Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

Before Auckland Council spends our money on dolphins, intruding even further into our harbour, shouldn't it specify exactly what benefits we ratepayers get?

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

I find it incredible that, at a time when New Zealand is promoting the concept of they are us and we are them, politicians should be setting up a Christian Party.

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

God does not involve himself in politics ... he simply leaves politicians to make their own "hell on Earth" and then come to him begging forgiveness.

Dennis Pennefather, Te Awamutu.

Your Canvas interview with Dr Roderick MacLeod provided exactly the right note of calm reassurance needed to counter David Seymour's persistent scaremongering.

Michelle Pereira, Glendene.

Good standards of behaviour should be drilled into our away teams. Failure to do this reflects badly on our country.

V Hall, Whangaparaoa.

After the extremely close 1993 General Election, Jim Bolger said "bugger the pollsters". Bill Shorten must have been sorely tempted to say something very similar.

H E H Perkins, Botany Downs.

Jamie Oliver's passion for offering universal dining with integrity is diametrically opposed to the ghoulish spectre of KPMG waiting in the wings to devour the scraps.

Mary Tallon, Morningside.