Police have arrested a 29-year-old man after an Auckland girl reported being indecently assaulted on Monday morning while walking to school.

Onehunga Primary School principal Viki Holley wrote to parents expressing concern after the girl - who attends a nearby school - reported the alleged assault.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber of Auckland City CIB said the 29-year-old had been arrested today.

"The man appeared in the Auckland District Court earlier today. Support continues to be provided for the victim and the victim's family.

"Police have also been in contact with the victim's school since the incident. As this matter is before the courts, police are unable to comment further."