The State Highway 1 Redoubt Rd on-ramp at Manukau has re-opened following an oil spill from an earlier crash, but delays should be expected.

The NZTA earlier alerted commuters to use alternative routes after the Redoubt Rd southbound on-ramp, and link to SH20 northbound, was closed shortly before 6am.

It asked commuters to use Lambie Dr as an alternative while the clean up was under way.

The earlier closure is likely to cause delays as thousands of commuters begin to head into work.

Advertisement

Traffic is also currently heavy on the Southern Motorway northbound through Papakura, and moderate to heavy between Manukau and East Tamaki, and again between Princes St and Mt Wellington.

On the Northern Motorway, traffic is heavy southbound between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd.

On the Northwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd, and moderate to heavy between Great North Rd and St Lukes.