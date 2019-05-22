Six months ago, things were looking bleak for Calvin the green sea turtle when he was found severely ill on Ninety Mile Beach.

But now he is ready to make his public display debut after the team at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's helped nurse him back to health since late 2018.

But today is special for another reason too, it's World Turtle Day.

World Turtle Day helps remind the public of the dangers faced by sea turtles in the wild and the need for ongoing protection and conservation.

In collaboration with Sea Life attractions in Australia, to celebrate the day Kelly Tarlton's is selling a limited edition keep-cup to raise funds for turtles.

Five-dollars of every cup will go to Sea Life's charity arm, the Sea Life Trust, to help protect turtles through research, campaigns and education.

Meanwhile, Calvin will remain on public display at Kelly Tarlton's until he is well enough to be released back into the wild later this year.