EXCLUSIVE: What do Superman, Wonder Woman, and Fairfield Primary School student Veyda-Blu Toko-Goto all have in common? While two are fictional heroes that work to save the word, Veyda-Blu is the Waikato's newest superhero who may well have saved the lives of her dad, herself and other road users in February.

On the evening of February 8, while driving on SH39/Kakaramea Road, on their way home to Pirongia, Reuben Gaylor had a full blown, violent seizure.

Travelling at 100km/h, crossing a narrow bridge, Reuben remembers the seizure throwing his arms in the air, violently thrashing in his seat and uncontrollably screaming at the top of his lungs. After that pitch black.

"The last thing I remember is travelling on the road, and then the next thing was waking up in hospital hours later," Mr Gaylor said.

Advertisement

After realising something was wrong with her dad, his daughter Veyda-Blu, 10, immediately grabbed the side of the steering wheel and guided the car to the side of the road as its speed dropped.

Luckily the seizure had caused Reuben's foot to come off the accelerator.

10-year-old Veyda-Blu receives her Super Saver Bravery Award.

"It was just my first instincts to put my hand on the wheel and keep it steady," said Veyda-Blu who had not previously seen her dad having a seizure.

"The roads were bendy but as the car was slowing down I was able to pull us over to the side."

The car struck just a glancing blow on the side of the bridge. Veyda-Blu was able to guide it to a safe stop at the side of the road and immediately called 111.

"Some people from behind us came and checked on me, before that I called the ambulance which is something I've learnt to do at school."

While waiting for the ambulance Veyda called her mother and calmly explained the situation, she then called Reuben's brother in Pirongia and again explained that the ambulance was on the way and everything was fine.

Veyda-Blu Toko-Gaylor, 10, who took control of the steering wheel when her father, Reuben Gaylor, suffered a seizure while travelling at 100km/h down SH39 near Pirongia. Photo / Thomas Rowland

Veyda-Blu relayed to the attending ambulance officer her father's details, his previous history of seizures and exactly what happened.

Veyda-Blu's mum, Tarryn Toko, said she was proud of the maturity her daughter showed in a life or death situation.

"She saw her father having a seizure, which she had never seen before, and I think about just how scary that is for an adult to witness," Ms Toko said.

"For her to see that for the first time and push through that and show the maturity to take the wheel and bring the car to a safe stop, that is just incredible bravery."

"An adult sitting there could see the same thing and just freak out."

Mr Gaylor's previous seizure had been six years ago. He has had several tests to find out if he suffers from a condition, but he does not.

"We have talked to her about how I've had one before, but she has never seen it before," Mr Gaylor said.

Reuben Gaylor, Veyda-Blu Toko-Gaylor, and Tarryn Toko at Fairfield Primary to celebrate Veyda-Blu's award. Photo / Tom Rowland

The family now live in Hamilton and on Tuesday, at a special assembly at Fairfield Primary, Veyda-Blu was presented with the ASB St John in Schools Super Saver Bravery Award, which included a certificate, and a super hero cape.

St John Community Programmes Manager Julie Taverner told the assembly Veyda-Blu showed bravery beyond her years with her actions on the day.

Fairfield Primary deputy headmaster Rob Newton said Veyda-Blu showed that ordinary people can be superheroes.

From left: ASB St John in Schools Manager Central Region Marlene Rankin, Sharon Caddy and Gareth Roche, who both responded to the incident, and Julie Taverner, with Veyda-Blu. Photo / Tom Rowland

St John is working with ASB Bank on a programme with an aim of delivering education which enables children to prepare, prevent and respond to emergencies.

Primary schools interested in the ASB St John in Schools programme can find out more and contact St John online at www.stjohn.org.nz/schools .