A two-vehicle crash is blocking two lanes on Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

The blockage is in lanes 3 and 4, heading north before the rise of the bridge.

The NZ Transport Agency is warning motorist to expect "significant delays" and delay travel if possible.

A police spokeswoman said police were called at 2.39pm to the crash, where one car had rear-ended another. The crash was minor with no reported injuries, she said.

