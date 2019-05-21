A woman has pleaded guilty to the murder of her 13-year-old granddaughter on Niblett St in March.

The murder charge was put to Lorraine Smith who appeared in the High Court at Whanganui via audio visual link from Wellington.

Smith, 59, uttered a muffled "guilty" before Justice Simon France who then announced that name suppression would cease for the defendant on Wednesday morning.

The victim was Whanganui City College student Kalis Mania Smith.

Whanganui Police discovered her body at about 8.20pm on March 15 following a phonecall from someone who said they had harmed a family member.

Lawyer Peter Brosnahan requested that a probation report be prepared for Smith who will appear in the court again for sentencing on July 19.

Smith was remanded in custody.