A man is due in court after allegedly running a red light, driving into a cop car before crashing into another vehicle in Hamilton.

A police spokesperson said officers first spotted the stolen Honda vehicle after it ran a red light on Norton Rd, Frankton, about 2.30am today.

Police attempted to stop the car but it's alleged to have hit the patrol car before fleeing.

It crashed soon after into another vehicle at the intersection of Lake Domain Drive and Ruakiwi Rd.

Neither driver was injured.

A 41-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.

The road was closed for several hours before opening again about 7am.

The man was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court this morning facing charges of reckless driving, driving while disqualified, unlawfully takes a motor vehicle, failing to stop and assault using a vehicle as a weapon.