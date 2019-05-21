Transport authorities are tipped to announce an alternative design for SkyPath on Auckland's Harbour Bridge in a move that could delay its construction, supporters of the project say.

The much anticipated mega-project aims to build a shared path allowing cyclists, scooter-users and walkers to cross the bridge.

Having been mooted for more than a decade, the Government announced last August it would fully fund the $67 million project.

Then in February, the NZ Transport Agency announced it was reviewing SkyPath's design options and that a business case was well underway with construction possibly beginning early next year.

Now the NZTA could be about to unveil its alternative design option for the project at an 11am press conference tomorrow, according to lobby group SkyPath Trust.

SkyPath Trust originally developed the concept for the walk and cycleway but now fears the NZTA is using its announcement of an alternative design as a "ploy to delay" construction.

Trust project director Bevan Woodward said any change to the design will require reopening the resource consent application, when there have already been a number of independent studies to consider and evaluate all the possible design options.

"Over the past decade NZTA has been involved every step of the way to arrive at the final design," he told the Herald earlier this year.

The Herald has sought comment from the NZTA.

In February, the agency's general manager of system design and delivery Brett Gliddon said the business case had looked at a number of design options because "we want to get it right first time".

That included building the SkyPath the right width so more people could use it without restrictions and choosing the best materials, he said.

The February announcement came after Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Greens co-leader James Shaw announced a $390m three-year cycling and walking package across New Zealand - much to the delight of the cycling community.

