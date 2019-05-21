Parents are being advised to speak to their children about staying safe on the way to school after numerous approaches by strangers in the Auckland region.

An email that was sent out to families of Onehunga Primary School has warned parents after a student at a nearby school was reportedly indecently touched while walking to school on Monday.

The email said the student was on Trafalgar St, and heading on to Manukau Rd, when the incident happened.

Police have been notified and are investigating, the school said.

Advertisement

Principal Viki Holley said the initial alert was sent out by Royal Oak Primary School.

An email that was sent out to families of Onehunga Primary School has warned parents after a student at a nearby school was reportedly indecently touched. Image / Supplied

Royal Oak Primary School declined to comment further.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said police were investigating an indecent assault that occurred in the Royal Oak area on Monday morning.

"Police made a number of inquiries in relation to this incident and are speaking to a person in relation to this matter. At this time no charges have been filed," he said.

"Support has been provided to the victim of the assault."



West Auckland incident:

Another approach to a student has been reported in Titirangi.

An email sent out by Green Bay High School said a student was involved in an incident on Monday afternoon on Godley Rd.

"They were approached by a stranger, after sports practice at approximately 5pm," the email said.

A post on the Titirangi Facebook page said a female student was walking along Godley Rd when a man pulled over alongside her.

"We think his intent was to grab her and put her in his car, but this was averted by my wife coincidentally arriving by car at the scene at just the right moment to avert that outcome," the post read.

The matter has also been referred to police.

Information provided in the post described the man as Pakeha, aged in his late 40's or early 50's, skinny but muscular, clean shaven and with short blond hair and balding.

The vehicle was described as a two-door vehicle.

Green Bay High School principal Fiona Barker provided safety reminders for the students.

"It is timely to remind all students, especially now that it is getting dark earlier, that when they are walking to and from school and co-curricular activities: to walk in pairs or groups whenever possible.

"To walk in well lit areas where others are around. If they are feeling worried, unsafe or nervous - to go to the nearest place where there are people, dial 111 and ask for police," she wrote.

"We will be reinforcing these messages with our students via form time and assemblies, through our sports coaches and with other people involved in after school activities."

Green Bay Pharmacy has also taken a stand, opening its doors as a safe place for children to seek help.

"Due to recent concerns over children's safety in the area please let your children know that Green Bay Pharmacy is a safe space," it said on Facebook.

"If they are worried or feel unsafe in any way our staff will help. We will call parents or guardians and give them a safe haven while they wait to be collected."

The Herald is awaiting a reply from Police on this matter.