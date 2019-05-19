A light rail advocate believes the light rail route proposed in Wellington's new transport plan would be one of the worst in the world.

The $6.4 billion Let's Get Wellington Moving plan makes a mass transit spine from the railway station to the airport a priority.

It was unclear whether what route or form the transit spine would take, but the Let's Get Wellington governance group has recommended a corridor via the waterfront.

Light Rail Transit Association New Zealand advocate Brent Efford said that would be completely ineffective.

"If this was ever built, as this was suggested, it would be one of the worst light rail systems in the world."

The planned route would miss out the 'Golden Mile', which includes Lambton Quay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Efford said it "totally violates all the common sense principles", particularly because it misses out the "Golden Mile" -- the main shopping district of Lambton Quay, Willis St and Courtenay Place.

He said it was disappointing the group has failed to come up with any concrete and sensible plans.

"They've had plenty of time to come to a lot more coherent detail. The fact they've only got to that stage is just bizarre."

The Government has proposed contributing an estimated $3.8b over 30 years towards the long-awaited project to address congestion problems across the city.

The other 40 per cent would come from Wellington City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council.

The plan also includes rail network improvements and bus priority on Thorndon Quay and Hutt Rd.

Without further investment in the city's transport system, it was estimated travel times by car and public transport could be up to 25 per cent longer by 2026.

The cost of congestion to the economy could also increase as up as much as 50 per cent.