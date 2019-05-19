State Highway 1 at Horowhenua remains blocked following a three-car crash which has resulted in six people sustaining injuries.

Initially, police said three people were trapped in vehicles, however, it is now reported one person has sustained serious injuries and five others moderate injuries.

Emergency services first responded to the crash, just south of Manakau, at about 6.55pm.

A helicopter has been dispatched and is en route to the scene.

Diversions have been put in place at Manakau and South Manakau Rd.