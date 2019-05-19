Police are investigating after woman discovered pellets apparently from a firearm at her home in the Dunedin suburb of Belleknowes.

The pellets were reported to police about 10.30am today, several hours after the same caller reported damage to the house.

A police spokeswoman said the pellets came from a firearm, "imitation or otherwise". She could not provide details of the damage.

Police were in Carnarvon St early this afternoon, where the incident is understood to have taken place.

Residents of the house believed to be the scene declined to comment.

However, a neighbour told the Otago Daily Times she heard four "bangs" about 5am, and described the incident as "pretty scary".