Two people have been arrested after a group of students trashed a residential hall at Victoria University.

The incident, on Thursday evening, has left a resident of the accommodation fearing for her safety, Stuff reports.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of wilful damage at an address in Kelburn, Wellington, shortly before 11pm.

The Te Puni Village resident told Stuff that around 20 people went on a "rampage" through the hall, destroying property and terrorising residents.

She claimed the group opened doors to people's rooms, abused residents, and smashed ceiling tiles, plates and ceramics.

The student told Stuff she was increasingly worried for her safety at the hall.

Victoria University director of student and Campus Living Rainsforth Dix told Stuff the group involved were students who didn't live in the hall.

Dix said a security guard was called after the incident and stayed on site the rest of the night.

"We ensured that at no stage were any halls of residence students in danger. However some were understandably upset by the incident and support was provided to any students who needed it," Dix told Stuff.

Police said two males were arrested in relation to the incident, one for wilful damage and the other for wilful trespass.