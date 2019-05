Missing tramper Philip Young has been found by a search and rescue team today after disappearing two days ago.

Young, 65, was reported missing after he walked ahead of a group he was tramping with in Mt Richmond Forest Park, near Nelson, on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said he had been found by a search party at 10.45am today. He was being transported to hospital by helicopter.

Young had separated from the group near the Devil's Creek Hut area on the Wakamarina Track.