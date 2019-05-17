The search for a man missing after a jet boat overturned on a West Coast river has resumed this morning.

Four jet boats with Surf Rescue personnel on board and four ground crews started searching the area between the Taramakau bridge and Kumara-Inchbonnie Rd about 9.30am.

About 25 people are scouring the area in the search operation.

Yesterday afternoon a local helicopter crew rushed to the scene and managed to save one man but they were unable to save the other.

The rescued man was treated by an ambulance.

Heath Bagnall and his crew from Ahaura Helicopters had been conducting Department of Conservation spraying around the Taramakau River when ground crew called and alerted them to the crash.

Two men were being washed down the river and while Bagnall and his crew were able to pull one of them out of the river they couldn't save the other.

Police were first called to the scene, about 1km upstream from the William Stewart Bridge, about 2.25pm.

The search had to be suspended overnight.