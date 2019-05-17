A boy has been sent home from school today for "not wearing enough pink" on Pink Shirt Day.

Today is anti-bullying day and to support the day people across New Zealand - including dozens of school students - have been wearing pink.

Helensville Primary School mother Claire Lealiifano told Newshub her son was sent home after his teacher said he wasn't wearing enough pink.

Students were told they could wear pink in support of the day or they could wear their school uniform.

"It was pink day so we sent the kids to school wearing as much pink as we could find," she told Newshub.

"Obviously having a couple of boys, they don't have as much pink. [My son] managed to find a top which had pink all over the back."

Lealiifano was upset her son was sent home without any note of explanation from the school.

"Anything could have happened to my son, anything. Him walking home on his own, me not being at home. He didn't have his phone on him."

The boy's parents met with the school principal this afternoon to discuss the incident.

Lealiifano said the principal said the boy's T-shirt was pink enough and said the teacher was wrong to send him home.

The school is investigating.