A 22-year-old has appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged road rage incident on the Albany Expressway in which police say a man was thrown from a car's bonnet and run over.

Jacob Wallace Estrin Ngauma has been charged with being the driver of a vehicle in an accident where a person was injured, and failing to stop to ascertain if anyone was injured on May 11.

The day after the incident, Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby alleged the victim, 49, had been clinging to the car's bonnet before being run over.

Libby alleged it was an apparent road rage incident.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised.

Police received a number of calls from members of the public following the incident.

Ngauma was remanded to appear again in the North Shore District Court in July.