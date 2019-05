State Highway 1 has been cleared after a single-vehicle crash blocked a lane near Tokoroa.

UPDATE 4:05PM

This crash has been cleared. Traffic is moving normally in the area. ^TPhttps://t.co/GY12PJSQ5M — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) May 16, 2019

A police spokesman said they were called to the scene near the intersection with Tamatea Rd just after 3pm. The south-bound lane was fully blocked, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Tokoroa Hospital with moderate injuries.