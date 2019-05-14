The two people who died in a crash near Hastings on Friday have been named.

They were Kirsty Michelle Parsons, 26, of Hastings and Wiremu John Armitage, 31, also of Hastings.

The two-car crash on Taihape Rd, Omahu, occurred at about 10.20pm. Parsons and Armitage were the drivers of each vehicle.

Since the fatal crash, members of the Hastings community have rallied for the families.

A Givealittle page for Armitage's partner Jessica and their children Amari and Corbin has so far raised $6620 in two days.

On it, friend, Ashlee Nicholson said his family "lost a part of each of their hearts on Friday evening in a very sudden and tragic way".

"We all lost a dear friend and all round very top guy who loved his family and who would want the very best for them.

"We cannot bring back or change what happened but if we can take just a little bit of the stress away for this beautiful, young family then every little bit helps."

A death notice for Armitage said he was "tragically taken too soon".

As well as being a partner to Jess and father to Amari and Corbin, he was a "treasured son of Suzanne and the late Neil, and respected step-son of Stu Treloar. Brother and 'best mate' of Ryan, Michael, Jack and Max".

A funeral service for Armitage will be held at the Napier Sailing Club in Ahuriri, Napier on Friday, May 17 at 11am.

Parsons has been remembered as the loved daughter of Garry and Betty, much loved little sister of Rebecca and Monique and loving partner to David O'Sullivan.

She was an aunty, niece, sister-in-law, and was "cherished by so many more".

A service will be held for Parsons on Thursday, May 16 at Equippers Church, Hapuku St, in Hastings at 11am.

Her family declined to comment to Hawke's Bay Today and requested privacy at this time.

Investigations into the crash were ongoing.