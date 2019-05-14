United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has paid his respects to the victims of Christchurch mosques terror attack.

Guterres laid a wreath at Linwood Mosque in the east of the city this morning where seven people were gunned down during Friday prayer on March 15.

Earlier today, he visited Al Noor Masjid where 44 Muslims were shot dead in what was New Zealand's worst-ever terror attack.

A 28-year-old Australian national has been charged with the murders. He is due back in court next month.

Advertisement

Later today, the UN chief will attend a climate change and agriculture event hosted by local iwi, Ngai Tahu.

Guterres was greeted at the Linwood Masjid by Islamic centre trustee Faisal Sayed who survived the March 15 mass shooting.

After laying his wreath at the wall of the repainted masjid, and pausing to take in messages of support for the local Muslim community, Guterres removed his shoes and went inside the mosque.

He spent more than 15 minutes talking to members of the congregation, including hero from the Linwood attack, Abdul Aziz who chased the gunman and threw an Eftpos machine at him as he fled.

There was a heavy armed police and security detail presence for the visit.

After he left in his motorcade, Sayed was grateful that the high-profile official had spent time with them.

"It was extremely special, not just for myself, but for the greater community and the Muslim community. It just means that we matter," he said.

Sayed said the visit sends a strong message of solidarity which is very welcomed by his "wounded" congregation.

"It definitely helps in the healing process," he said.

The Secretary-General was curious to listen to their stories, Sayed said.

It was reassuring to have him visit, he said.

"It means a lot to us. It passes a great message that evil will never take over goodness," Sayed said.

"Things of this nature will happen, it's just how you react. And the way the Muslim community, in particular, has reacted and passed a message of peace of resilience is extraordinary, and that has been greatly appreciated by people around the world. The Secretary-General said the same thing, that it's very commendable to see how Christchurch and the Muslim community has reacted. I feel extremely proud."

Aziz said he was honoured to meet the UN boss.

"To come here and share the pain with us, it means a lot," he said.