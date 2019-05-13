An 18-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a series of ram raids in Napier's central business district in the past week.

Police said the man, who they arrested yesterday, has been a person of interest and actively sought for some time.

"We are speaking to the man in relation to burglaries at commercial premises in Napier, along with other alleged offending," a spokeswoman said.

Police had yet to confirm if they were seeking anyone else.

Advertisement

Vodafone on Dickens St and Kathmandu on Hastings St were burgled between 1.10am and 1.25am on Sunday, several days after 2 Degrees, Spark and King Of Swords, all on Emerson St were targeted.

On Sunday a white Toyota sedan was reversed into the doors of both stores.

Police attempted to stop the driver of the Toyota without success and the driver hit a police car - almost identical circumstances to the earlier incidents.

At the time, Senior Sergeant Neale Saunders said a short pursuit was called off quickly due to the offender's manner of driving.

CCTV footage identified the vehicle as a Toyota Carina, which had been stolen earlier.

Despite the arrest, police are continuing to investigate the ram-raid style burglaries and urge members of the public who have information regarding the incidents to come forward.

People can contact police on 06 831 0700. Otherwise information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.