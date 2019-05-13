Two people stabbed at a tavern in Grey Lynn yesterday morning are now in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Auckland City Police are continuing to investigate the serious assault that occurred just after 1am in the Auckland suburb.

Police earlier said that a "large" fight began at the Grey Lynn Tavern, and moved onto Great North Rd.

Two people sustained critical stab wounds during the fight and were taken to Auckland Hospital by friends. They have since undergone surgery.

Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police have completed a thorough scene exam at the Great North Rd site, however police are still examining CCTV footage in the area.

"We believe there were a number of people recording the incident on their mobile phones and we would like anyone who has footage to get in touch with us," he said.

Homeowners or businesses in the area with CCTV cameras are also asked to check their camera footage and contact police.