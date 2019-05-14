A man thrown from the bonnet of a car and run over during a road rage attack remains in hospital with serious injuries, while police are yet to make an arrest.

A police spokesman said that police had received a number of calls about the May 11 incident on Auckland's Albany Expressway and were following "positive lines" of enquiry.

​

Police are still trying to find the small white car involved in the incident.

Advertisement

The day after the attack, Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby said the victim, 49, had been clinging to the car's bonnet after a dispute with another motorist.

"Both parties pulled over on the side of Albany Highway between Unsworth Heights and Upper Harbour Drive, and it appears the victim has been carried on the bonnet of the offending vehicle and then run over by this car.

"This vehicle is described as a small white Japanese hatchback, similar to a Toyota Starlet, which quickly drove from the area.

"Police urge the driver of this vehicle to contact us."

The victim was initially critically injured but is now in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information can call Waitemata CIB on 09 839 0697.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.