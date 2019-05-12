If you find some plastic pieces in your mince - best to take it back where you got it from.

That's the message from Pak'nSave Tamatea, which is recalling a specific batch of its "Pak'nSave NZ Beef Prime Mince" as the product may contain foreign matter - small soft blue and black plastic pieces.

"There have been no reports of injury, however if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice. Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund," a Foodstuffs health notice said.

If members of the public have any questions, they are advised to call Pak'nSave Tamatea, Napier on (06) 843 3135.