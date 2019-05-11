Police are investigating the cause of a crash which killed two people and say little detail will be revealed until next of kin are advised of the tragedy.

Two people died after the two-car collision on Taihape Rd near Hastings.

Police were called to the scene at 10.20pm on Friday, with reports that one person was trapped.

The road was reopened on Saturday morning and a police spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing.

"Emergency services were still at the scene of the crash yesterday (Saturday) morning. We are not in a position to release any more details until next of kin have been notified," she said.

The crash has been added to the increasing list of fatal road accidents in Hawke's Bay during the past few months.

Jane Hunter of Porangahau was critically injured and later died when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Pourerere Rd and River Rd near Waipawa in April.

Quentin Robert Terure, 30 of Napier, was also killed in early April after his car struck the Manga-O-Nuku Bridge on State Highway 50 in Tikokino.

Emergency services spent hours at the scene and Tikokino firefighter Mike Harrison said at the time the accident "was one of the worst" crashes he'd attended.