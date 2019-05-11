A man seriously injured on Auckland's Albany Expressway last night after being run over by a car is believed to the victim of a road rage attack.

He had been clinging to the car's bonnet after a dispute with another motorist.

Police were called to the scene near Unsworth Heights, about 9.15pm.

The road was closed while they investigated the circumstances and diversions were in place.

This morning Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby said the incident was being treated as a road rage attack.

He said the victim, 49, remained in Auckland Hospital with serious injuries.

"Around 9.15pm on Saturday 11 May, the man had an altercation with the driver of another car," said Libby.

"Both parties pulled over on the side of Albany Highway between Unsworth Heights and Upper Harbour Drive, and it appears the victim has been carried on the bonnet of the offending vehicle and then run over by this car.

"This vehicle is described as a small white Japanese Hatchback, similar to a Toyota Starlet, which quickly drove from the area.

"Police urge the driver of this vehicle to contact us."

Libby also wanted anyone who may have witnessed the incident itself or may have been in the area and seen the two drivers and their vehicles to contact police.

Detectives hope to speak with the victim in hospital today, who is described as being in a stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waitemata CIB on 09 839 0697.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.