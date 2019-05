A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed at Wairoa.

The man arrived at a medical centre on Kitchener Rd at 1.15am with serious injuries.

Police were called soon after.

A spokesperson said this morning the man was the victim of a serious assault.

He was airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

"Inquiries are ongoing and there is no further information available at this time," said the spokesperson.