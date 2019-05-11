Housing shortages in Auckland may be reaching a new low after a Facebook user offered to rent out a corner of his living room for $140 a week.

If you skip the title "living room space for rent", the beginning of advert seems semi reasonable. It includes electricity, water, internet, and is close to public transport and St Lukes shopping centre.

However, the photos of a mattress tucked behind a couch in the corner of the lounge paint a different picture.

The post reads: "We have a small space in our living room to rent."

Advertisement

And all for $140.

"Suitable for a student or working professional who wants to save some money," the advert says.

The Herald approached the man who made the post but he said: "It is no longer available."

He would not say if the "space" had been rented or not.

It remains unclear if the post is a joke.