The New Zealand acting community is in mourning after the shock death of actor Pua Magasiva.

The 38-year-old former Shortland Street star died suddenly overnight Friday during a visit to Wellington, where much of his family live. His wife is understood to have been in the capital with him.

He had been on a night out with friends at a bar in the Inter-Continental hotel in the capital's CBD shortly before 7pm. He was welcoming to both staff and other bar-goers.

"He was happy, upbeat and talking to everyone including the bar staff," a fellow guest said.

"He was very positive ... and complimenting the staff.

Pua Magasiva as Vinnie Kruse in Shortland Street. Photo / Supplied

"I thought 'that's one positive guy and an exceptionally good actor'."

Magasiva was also asking which were Wellington's top bars.

The man took a series of photos and a short video after recognising Magasiva from his acting roles to share with his friends.

Several hours later the man returned to the hotel and saw several police cars outside.

He didn't realise the officers were following up Magasiva's death until yesterday afternoon when he read stories of the actor's death.

Pua Magasiva working out at the Ludus Magnus gym in 2011. Photo / Getty Images

Yesterday Magasiva's older brother, actor Robbie, who lives in Australia but was in Auckland on Friday, was flying to be with family in Wellington.

Management of the Inter-Continental would not comment to the Herald on Sunday last night.

Earlier, police had confirmed they were called to a sudden death at an address in the Wellington central business district in the early hours of Saturday morning. The death will be referred to the coroner.

A spokeswoman for South Pacific Pictures, which makes Shortland Street, confirmed Magasiva's death and said she could not make any further comment.

Magasiva's wife's post as she arrived in Wellington.Photo / Instagram

On Friday morning, Magasiva's wife Lizz Sadler posted a photo on Instagram from Wellington airport saying 'arrived'. The couple married in April last year, 18 months after meeting on Instagram.

Magasiva has a young daughter from his first marriage, and Sadler has a daughter from a previous relationship.

The pair travelled to Bali last month to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Born in Apia, Samoa, Magasiva moved to New Zealand aged just 2, was raised in Wellington and attended St Patrick's College.

Magasiva had played the much-loved role of nurse Vinnie Kruse between 2003-06 and then 2011-18.

Cheeky Pua. I’ll never forget that beautiful smile brother. My heart breaks for your aiga 💔 — Nicole Whippy (@NicoleWhippy) May 11, 2019



Fellow former Shortland Street stars Nicole Whippy and Teuila Blakely were among high-profile actresses and actors to post their sorrow yesterday.

Blakely put up a post of a broken heart on Instagram, while Whippy posted: "I'll never forget that beautiful smile brother. My heart breaks for your aiga [family]."

Shane Cortese – who has starred in Shortland Street as well as Nothing Trivial and Westside – wrote: "My heart goes out to the Magasiva family and the extended television alumni who had the honour of seeing the glint in his eye and the sound of his hearty laugh close hand. RIP my friend."

My heart goes out to the Magasiva family and the extended television alumni who had the honor of seeing the glint in his eye and the sound of his hearty laugh close hand.

RIP my friend #puamagasiva @ShortlandTweet — Shane Cortese (@ShaneCortese) May 11, 2019

Two-time Olympic gold medal winner Valerie Adams also shared her sorrow, posting: "Rest in Peace Pua Magasiva. Thoughts and prayers to the family."

Rest In Peace Pua Magasiva. Thoughts and prayers to the family. ❤️ https://t.co/cGPJFwwTie — Dame Valerie Adams (@ValerieAdams84) May 11, 2019

As well as starring in Shortland Street, he also had key roles in the Power Rangers television series, Sione's Wedding and Outrageous Fortune.

Magasiva had co-hosted the breakfast show on Flava, a radio station owned by NZME, but left the show last year. NZME is the publisher of the Herald on Sunday.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said: "It is with deep sadness that the NZME family has today been told of the sudden death of Pua Magasiva.

"At this incredibly difficult time our thoughts, prayers and condolences go to Pua's family, friends and his many colleagues.

Pua Magasiva (left) and brother Robbie Magasiva in 2011. Photo / New Zealand Herald.

"For us at NZME, Pua was a loved member of our radio team at Flava. We've been in touch with Pua's former workmates and are offering them support."

Workers from Flava wrote on Facebook: "RIP to our brother. Our thoughts and prayers are with his whānau and friends."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.