Thieves have stolen about 20 plaques from the Springston cemetery in Canterbury.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report on Monday from a Selwyn District Council employee that the plaques had been removed from a steel beam at the cemetery.

"There's nothing to suggest that any particular group were targeted.

"There is no CCTV at the cemetery, or any other evidence, to enable us to identify who might be responsible," the spokeswoman said.

The police are asking anyone with any information to identify the person and persons responsible to contact their local station.

The Herald is seeking comment from Selwyn District Council.