Fog is affecting domestic air travel at Auckland Airport this morning.

Auckland Airport confirmed about 16 domestic regional flights have been cancelled and four domestic regional flights delayed, due to the fog.

Fog restrictions remained in place as of 6.10am.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the fog was likely to clear mid or late morning. There was a band of fog stretching from Waikato to Northland, as far north as Kerikeri, this morning, he said.

Domestic flights from Auckland to main centres - Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown haven't been affected by the fog. International flights are also unaffected.

Passengers can check the airport's website www.aucklandairport.co.nz or its app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

