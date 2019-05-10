The Southern Motorway has re-opened after a crash involving a vehicle towing a horse float.
Initial reports suggested the horses were running loose on the motorway - however a statement from police said the horses were in fact stuck in the float.
The animals have now been uplifted, and the road cleared.
The middle lane of the Southern Motorway was closed northbound at Totara Heights following the crash.
A police spokesperson said there were intermittent closures to all lanes while the horse float was attended to.
Motorists were being asked to avoid the area, or delay travel if possible.