Police are introducing a new phone number people can call for non-emergency incidents they want to report to the authorities.

From today, Kiwis can call 105 for issues that aren't emergencies, but still want to report them to police.

For example, if someone discovers their car is missing, they would be encouraged to call 105 instead of 111.

Likewise, if someone finds a broken window, or some new graffiti, from now on they should call 105.

The 111 number will still be in service - but police are asking for it to be reserved for instances where there is immediate danger.

The new number aims to take the pressure off the 111 phone number and to help provide better services for the public.

Police receive more than 2 million calls a year, according to Police Minister Stuart Nash.

Almost 900,000 calls are made to the 111 service. There are around 1.2 million non-emergency calls to other police numbers.

"Just 20 per cent of 111 calls result in an emergency response, known as priority one," Nash said.

He said another 20 per cent are priority two.

"This means at least 60 per cent of calls to the 111 number could be better dealt with on other channels."

Nash said some calls involve complaints about parking, noise - or even cheeky children.

"Calls to 111 should be limited to cases where an emergency is happening now or just happened and there's a threat to life or property. If it's already happened and there's no immediate danger, call 105."

Nash said he hoped the introduction of the new number would make it easier for callers to get in touch with the right part of the police service for the right reasons.

"There are many other ways people can get help with community safety and crime prevention. The *555 number is for urgent road issues. There are online forms, the anonymous Crimestoppers 0800 line and the 1737 mental health support line.

"The new non-emergency number 'ten-five' now makes it so much easier to get the right help from these extra Police," Nash said.

When to call 105 (ten-five)

Your bike has been stolen from the park

Someone has graffitied your wall

You've lost your wallet or phone

Your handbag was stolen at the library

Someone broke your car window

If you are a retailer and someone has shoplifted

If someone has done a petrol drive off

If you want to add information to your existing Police report

You see someone acting suspiciously

Your car has been stolen

You suspect a scam

You suspect drug dealing

Your shop has been broken into

Your house has been burgled (if you think the burglar may still be in your home, do not go inside - contact Police immediately by calling 111)

When to call 111

There is a fire of any sort

You need an ambulance because someone is seriously hurt

Someone is breaking into your house right now

There is a car accident where people might be hurt, or cars are blocking the road

Someone has been assaulted and the offender is still there

You are afraid for your safety and or for those around you

You need an emergency Police response

When to call *555 (mobile phone only)

For urgent but not life-threatening traffic matters that don't need an emergency police response

Continuous poor driving

Traffic congestion, breakdowns and obstructions on the highway

Source: Police