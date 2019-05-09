Victim Support has announced another payment to the families and loved ones of the victims of the Christchurch terror attacks, taking the sum distributed to $7 million.

The charity has faced criticism over how much of the more than $10.5m raised through Givealittle donations had been distributed, amid reports of victims facing financial hardship.

Victim Support has maintained silence over the payouts and hired two PR firms to represent it.

Initial lump sums of $15,000 for the families of each deceased person, including $5000 from the Ministry of Justice Victim Assistance Scheme, and $5000 for each physically injured person, were made available as they were referred to Victim Support.

A second payment of $15,000 to the families of each deceased person and $8000 for each physically injured person, was made on April 18.

This morning chief executive Kevin Tso announced a third lump sum payment would be made over the coming week, bringing the total distributed to date to $7m.

"These are extremely complex, unprecedented circumstances, and we have been committing all of our energy and resources to support those affected by the attacks and finalising a plan for funding distribution.

"Today, I am seeking to dispel any uncertainty or angst around the funds raised through our appeal."

This has been funded from the $10.5m pledged to Victim Support through Givealittle, as well as additional pledges from Islamic community organisations and donations received by the charity through other channels.

A final payment would be made in June once all donations had been received and a final appeal total was known.

A contingency amount of $1m would be held to ensure Victim Support can meet commitments to victims' emergency expenses and provide financial assistance to new victims who are still to come forward.

As committed from the outset of the appeal, 100 per cent of funds would go to victims and no portion of the funds donated will be used to cover administration expenses, Tso said.

Victim Support had committed to have its fund administration independently audited.

Lawyer Andrew Oh, a partner at Duncan Cotterill who is representing some of the victims' families, told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking there were concerns with the way Victim Support had handled the process.

"A big issue is understanding how that is going to be split. To date most victims feel there has been an information vacuum, and that has just amplified the way they have been feeling."

Oh said there needed to be clear information about how a victim was defined and better communication with them.

"I have been in discussion with Victim Support and understand they are working through the process with a list verified by police."

Tso said the amount donated had far exceeded Victim Support's expectations, which meant a larger and more complex distribution process had been required.

"Every step we have taken since the first donation was made has been about doing the right thing by the victims, while ensuring a rigorous process is followed and an accurate victims' list built. More people are coming forward daily for support.

"We see every single day just how much of an impact the financial support we've already given is having in the local community."

Over $1m of additional financial support has been provided since the attacks to cover a range of emergency needs, such as food, childcare, funeral expenses and travel for family members.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week revealed the Government would be partnering with Victim Support to support the distribution of the funds.

Victim Support was working closely with police, government agencies, the Muslim community and the victims to reach all those directly affected by the attacks, Tso said.

"We will continue to provide them with practical and emotional support for as long as they need us after that. The distribution of the final donated funds does not mean our job is done.

"We are engaging with Islamic community leaders and victims to talk through the final distribution of funds. Many victims will need ongoing support in the months and years ahead. We're here to support them through that."

The Givealittle page would close on May 30.

Donations received or any funds remaining after September 30 would be redirected to the Christchurch Foundation's Our People, Our City Fund for victims' long-term support.