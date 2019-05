Emergency services are rushing to a farm in the Catlins after a quad-bike rolled this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said Fire and Emergency NZ and St John, and local police, had been dispatched about 4pm to the farm on Greenfield Rd, near Coleman Rd in the Chaslands area.

One person had been injured in the incident but the seriousness of their injuries was unknown, she said.

No further information was available.