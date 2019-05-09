Private Investigation firm Thompson and Clark broke no laws when it sent a contractor to meetings of earthquake insurance claimants and recorded them, police say.

The State Services Commissioner laid a complaint with police in December following an inquiry into the use of the private investigation firm by Government agencies.

The complaint centred around allegations that employees of Thompson and Clark

Investigations Limited (TCIL) had attended and unlawfully recorded closed meetings

intended for Southern Response Earthquake Services claimants.

The Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority and Police investigated the complaint.

The authority investigation found TCIL did not breach the Private Security Personnel and Private Investigators Act 2010, nor was it guilty of misconduct, Police said in a statement.

Police had also found no criminal wrongdoing.

"After thorough consideration of all the information available to the investigation team, police have determined that there was no evidence found of criminal offending or unlawful conduct of any nature," Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said.

The recording of meetings also did not constitute the unlawful interception of private communications, Chambers said.

The State Services Commissioner had been advised of the outcome of the

investigation.

Southern Response initially engaged TCIL in 2014 to keep staff safe. But according to the review of the use of external security firms by Government agencies, the arrangement morphed into protecting Southern Response's brand.