New Zealand has been fighting meth for 20 years, and yet it's now more available than ever.

A new documentary from the NZ Herald talks to drug users, drug dealers, police and rehabilitation specialists, to get to the bottom of what is going wrong.

The result is a gripping insight into the lives of those struggling with addiction, and the frustration of those fighting a losing battle against the second wave of meth.

For this week's Front Page podcast, I talked to investigative journalist Kirsty Johnston and visual journalist Mike Scott, about how they gained the trust of vulnerable people, and what it was like to work intensively on such a difficult topic for six months.

