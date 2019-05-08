All city-bound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway have been closed following an accident at Ellerslie.

One witness said a person could be seen lying on the motorway and an ambulance had arrived to treat them.

A police helicopter has landed on the motorway as part of the emergency response.

Police are warning motorists of "significant delays".

The police helicopter at the scene. Photo / John O'Leary
The witness said there was a total gridlock of traffic, with vehicles stretching back for miles.

The view from the other side of the incident. Photo / Vinesh Haribhai
A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to reports of a crash on the Southern Motorway near Ellerslie.

Three lanes were blocked between the Panmure-Ellerslie Highway off-ramp and Greenlane on-ramp.

Police received reports of the incident about 11.17am.

Police helicopter in the motorway... what's going on?

Meanwhile, a truck incident is also causing delays on the Southwestern Motorway.

A trailer has come off a truck, blocking a middle lane.