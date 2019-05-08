Fasting all day, with a break for food in the evening, for an entire month is a big task.

Muslims around the world do it for the month of Ramadan, running from May 5 to June 7 this year, but Hastings resident Shimul Islam has it tougher than some.

Islam, 23, works around the smell of delicious food all day and, for Ramadan, his workplace at the head office of Cafe Anatolia in Hastings has put in place some rules about what can and can't be talked about.

"We have a team of 10. Of those four are Muslim, and the rest are non-Muslim.

Advertisement

"We usually go out for coffee ... but I am avoiding the coffee conversation altogether."

Islam said his office is quite close to Hastings' mosque and he goes to it for lunch breaks and for prayer.

Dishing out food while not having a bite to eat himself, Shimul Islam is participating in Ramadan. Photo / Warren Buckland

Islam has been marking Ramadan for 10 years and said when he was younger he wouldn't always follow the rules.

"I have been practising Ramadan since I was 10, but back then we would try for a few days, cheat here and there.

"When I was around 13, I starting participating in Ramadan properly."

Islam moved with his family from Bangladesh to Hawke's Bay in 2003 and they are all taking part in the festival.

"Three of the younger ones are in school.

Hastings' Shimul Islam works at Cafe Anatolia's head office and will be there for the month of Ramadan. Photo / Warren Buckland

"My youngest sibling, she's turning 12, she's fasting and she's finding it easy."

But Ramadan is not just about fasting, he said.

"To me it is a month to reflect on yourself and to do as much charity as you can."

Like Islam, Hawke's Bay's Islamic Society manager Saeed Ahmed will also be fasting for Ramadan.

"We started fasting yesterday," Ahmed said.

"For Ramadan you fast for the whole month, all day, and we break the fast in the evening with special foods like prunes, rice, meat.

"There were about 50 to 70 people who broke the fast at the mosque [Hawkes Bay Baitul Mokarram Masjid and Islamic Centre Trust] yesterday."

As a Muslim, Ramadan is compulsory for adults, he said.

"It is the most important month for the Muslim community worldwide."

On a more sombre note, he adds, because there will be such a high Muslim community participation for the festival, measures have been taken to keep them safe.

Police will provide a security officer at the mosque when the fast breaks and everyone gets together.

Ahmed said the Muslim community in Hastings remains fearful.

"After the Christchurch mosques shootings, on March 15, we are all a little bit unsettled because it is a big gathering.

"It is the first time we have police providing security."

Ahmed said Ramadan should be a time for peace and reflection.

"We want nothing bad to happen during this time. God give us the ability to keep peace world over."