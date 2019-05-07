Two people have died in a serious crash in Otorohanga.

Earlier. Fire and Emergency NZ said two crews were at the scene working to extricate two people trapped in the vehicles.

Police were called to the crash about 7.55am.

State Highway 3 is closed with diversions in place near Awatene Road and the Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.

NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 3 is closed between Puketarata Rd and Kio Kio Station Rd.

A detour has been set up for eastbound traffic to turn left onto Kio Kio Station Rd, right onto Puketarata Rd, and left onto SH3. Westbound traffic is to do this in reverse.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.