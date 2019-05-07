The family of Alan Culverwell who was shot and killed on his yacht in Panama by pirates will be allowed to retrieve some of their belongings.

Culverwell's sister, Derryn Hughes, the family will be allowed back onto the boat after spending the past five days with only the clothes they had on at the time of the attack.

"Part of what today is about is getting access to the boat and taking off their personal effects that they need to take with them," she said.

"Some dear friends of theirs took the two children out the other day and bought them new outfits because literally, they'd been living in the clothes that they had on."

Culverwell's daughter, 11, and wife, Derryn Culverwell, were injured in the attack which took place under the cover of darkness on May 2.

Derryn suffered a machete blow to her shoulder, before battling to lock herself and their twin children in the boat's cabin where she made an emergency call to New Zealand to raise the alarm.

The Culverwell family were attacked by pirates in Panama. Photos / Facebook

The family had been travelling on their yacht for the past two years and were making their way back to New Zealand at the time of the attack.

Local authorities will not let the family return home as investigators piece together the crime, however.

Leandro Herrera and Avelino Arosemena yesterday appeared in court over the attack, reports Reuters. They are charged with aggravated homicide, robbery, criminal association and mistreatment of a minor.

A third suspect made a separate court appearance because they are a minor.

Derryn Culverwell had to attend both hearings and was photographed outside court.

Her ongoing "responsibilities" to the investigation meant she would likely be unable to fly home for least another week, her sister-in-law Derryn Hughes said.

She was being supported by two family members, who arrived in Panama yesterday morning, while Culverwell's stepson and two friends had earlier arrived on the weekend.

They were busy trying to arrange what to do with the family's boat.