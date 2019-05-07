Sir Peter Jackson has commissioned a quantity survey company to look into the impact of a proposed development at Wellington's Shelly Bay.

He's sent an email to mayor Justin Lester and city councillors this afternoon.

It's the latest in a series of emails Jackson has penned to outline his concerns about the proposed development project.

Last month he promised to post correspondence publicly and invited New Zealander's to join him in the fight to save Shelly Bay.

The subject of the email is the impact the development will have on the "fragile" coastal road.

The film-maker has commissioned a quantity survey company to estimate the number of heavy truck journeys required, based on the current master plan.

They estimate up to 35,000 return journeys will be made during the development's construction, Jackson reported.

"I'm sure that everyone will agree that 34,000 truck journeys is going to add yet more chaos to our quickly deteriorating traffic flow - and it's distressing that the WCC is taking so little responsibility for this kind of traffic impact."

Jackson asked for any traffic assessment the council had undertaken to be made public.



He also wanted to know whether cyclists would be allowed to use the coastal road during the construction period and whether a safety assessment had been commissioned on that.

In what ends up reading like a LGOIMA, Jackson also asks the council to provide information about where the trucks will be coming from with building materials and where they will be going to with building site refuse.

"Are they using the Mt Vic tunnel? Around the Basin Reserve? Then where?".

The email is just under 250 words long, which is snappy for Jackson considering the last Facebook post he dumped was more than 6000 words.