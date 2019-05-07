Ahead of next year's cannabis law referendum, the Herald asked MPs whether they had ever used the Class C drug.

JACINDA ARDERN, PRIME MINISTER

"I've openly acknowledged in the many times that I've been questioned as a Member of Parliament , and which most Members of Parliament would be asked exactly the same thing, I was raised Mormon and then I was not Mormon. I let other people determine what that means."

WINSTON PETERS, DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER

"Naff off."

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters declined to say whether he had smoked cannabis. Photo /Mark Mitchell

DAVID CLARK, HEALTH MINISTER

"Yes."

STUART NASH, POLICE MINISTER

"About twice in my life, at university."

KELVIN DAVIS, CORRECTIONS MINISTER

"No, never."

CHRIS HIPKINS, EDUCATION MINISTER

"Yes I have. I think I've admitted that publicly before."

'I've only smoked fish,' says Shane Jones. Photo / John Borren

SHANE JONES, NZ FIRST REGIONAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT MINISTER

"The only thing I've smoked is a mullet."

TREVOR MALLARD, SPEAKER

"Yes."

SIMON BRIDGES, NATIONAL LEADER

"Nope. As I said today, I'm not a naughty boy."

PAULA BENNETT, NATIONAL DEPUTY LEADER

"Yes, many years ago."

NIKKI KAYE, EX-EDUCATION MINISTER

Yes, when I was about 14."

JUDITH COLLINS, EX-POLICE MINISTER

"I was fortunate because when I was 20 I met my husband who was a serving police officer. Strangely enough we just didn't get invited to places where people did."

MICHAEL WOODHOUSE, EX-POLICE MINISTER

"Yes."

PAUL GOLDSMITH, LIST NATIONAL

"I tried it once 25 years ago. It didn't really do anything for me."

One of them may have smoked cannabis, the other definitely hasn't. Photos / Mark Mitchell

MATT KING, NATIONAL EX-COP

"I have."

TODD MCCLAY, NATIONAL FORMER DIPLOMAT

"Yes I have."

MARK MITCHELL, NATIONAL EX-COP

"I tried it once and the fear of being caught by the police stopped me from trying it again."

MARAMA DAVIDSON, GREEN PARTY CO-LEADER

"Yes."

Green Party spokeswoman for drug law reform Chloe Swarbrick says she has, "like most politicians", but had not made a habit of it. She is pictured at a medicinal cannabis nursery and dispensary in California last year. Photo / Supplied

CHLOE SWARBRICK, GREEN PARTY SPOKESWOMAN ON DRUG LAW REFORM

"Yes, like most politicians. Didn't make a habit of it."

DAVID SEYMOUR, ACT LEADER

"Yes."